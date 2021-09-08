Latest
Register Now for TPM’s Next Virtual Event

Join us Tuesday Sept. 14th at 6pm ET when we'll try to figure out just how screwed the Democrats are heading into the midterms.
By
|
September 8, 2021 3:04 p.m.

The 2020 redistricting cycle is looking to be quite bad for Democrats. Does that mean losing the House to Republicans is inevitable? Or is there some way Dems can avoid a wipeout? We’ll bring together journalists and experts of both opinions to debate just how screwed the Democrats are. Register now!

Joining us for the discussion will be:

Ben Jealous: President of People for the American Way, a pro-democracy advocacy group founded on fighting right-wing extremism and defending voting rights. He’s also a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and the former president of the NAACP.

Kyle Kondick: Political analyst, speaker and managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, the University of Virginia Center for Politics’ authoritative newsletter on U.S. elections.

Stephanie Ali: Policy director at the Stacey Abrams-founded New Georgia Project, a non-partisan voter registration group in the state and one of the groups credited with helped Biden win Georgia and Democrats take the Senate.

Josh Marshall: Founder & Editor-in-Chief of TPM.

Tickets are free, though there is a $5 suggested contribution. All contributions go to the TPM Journalism Fund. Thanks for supporting TPM.

Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo)  is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
