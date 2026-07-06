Our Next Event

The American political situation is….sub-optimal. The state of the journalism industry is even worse. There are pockets of hope and optimism, however! Join TPM founder and Editor in Chief Josh Marshall and The Handbasket founder Marisa Kabas for a conversation about how independent media outlets are making it work in an era of consolidation and corporate fealty — and how they’re covering the never-ending chaos of the Trump administration. Get your tickets here!

The conversation will be followed by a happy hour with TPM staff.

Who: TPM founder and editor Josh Marshall & The Handbasket founder, Marisa Kabas (Moderated by TPM publisher Joe Ragazzo)

What: A conversation about independent news media and covering the Trump Administration

When: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Crystal Lake Brooklyn

Why: Because it’s fun to hang out with friends and have a drink no matter who happens to be in office