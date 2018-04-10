livewire

Zuckerberg Confirms FB Is Working With Special Counsel Mueller’s Office

By | April 10, 2018 3:59 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong

After initially saying that “yes,” Facebook had been served with subpoenas from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that he was “not aware” if the company had been subpoenaed.

Zuckerberg did affirm during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees, however, that he believed Facebook employees had been interviewed by Mueller’s team, and affirmed that Facebook was working with Mueller’s office.

The Facebook founder said he had not personally been interview by Mueller’s team.

“I want to be careful here, because that — our work with the special counsel is confidential, and I want to make sure that, in an open session, I’m not revealing something that’s confidential,” Zuckerberg told Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), whose questions he was responding to. 

“I understand,” Leahy said. “That’s why I made clear that you have been contacted, you have had subpoenas.”

“Actually, let me clarify that, I actually am not aware of a subpoena,” Zuckerberg said. “I believe that there may be, but I know we are working with them.”

