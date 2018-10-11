WSJ: Several Potential Nominees To Eventually Replace Sessions At DOJ

Under the assumption that Attorney General Jeff Sessions will eventually leave his post, President Donald Trump “is considering” as many as five potential replacements, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, based on unnamed White House officials and outside advisers. The Journal acknowledged that Sessions “isn’t currently planning to leave,” and “there are no finalized plans to remove him,” but that Sessions does anticipate “he may be asked to resign,” in the paper’s words.

The Journal’s sources listed five potential replacements for Sessions: