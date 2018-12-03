WSJ: CIA Director Haspel To Brief Senate Leaders On Khashoggi

CIA Director Gina Haspel will brief Senate leaders Tuesday on what is known about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Multiple senators have said that the White House prevented Haspel from briefing them on Khashoggi alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis last week. National Security Adviser John Bolton denied that the White House prevented Haspel from briefing senators, as did the CIA.