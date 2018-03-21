FBI Director Won’t Address Reports That He Threatened To Resign (VIDEO)

FBI Director Christopher Wray declined to say whether he threatened to resign over pressure to fire Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe in an NBC News interview that aired Tuesday night.

NBC’s Pete Williams asked Wray if reports that he threatened to resign over pressure from President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“You know, I have been very clear from the minute I was nominated to the minute I walked in the door to countless opportunities since then that I am unwaveringly committed to doing this job by the book, independently,” Wray replied. “Following our rules, our processes, free from political or partisan influence.”

Williams pressed Wray, asking him if he was saying that the reports were true.

““I’m not going to talk about specific conversations,” Wray said in response.

Earlier on, Wray said that he does feel political pressure from the White House and that Trump has “never asked me to do anything with the Russia investigation.”

Watch the clip via NBC: