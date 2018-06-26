Trump On Travel Ban: ‘Vindication’ After ‘Hysterical Commentary’ From Dems

Latest
By | June 26, 2018 11:40 am
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

President Trump called the Supreme Court’s upholding of his travel ban “profound vindication” after “months of hysterical commentary” from Democrats and the media who refuse to “secure our border.”

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a tremendous victory for the American people and the Constitution,” he said in a statement released by the White House. “In this era of worldwide terrorism and extremist movements bent on harming innocent civilians, we must properly vet those coming into our country.”

“As long as I am President, I will defend the sovereignty, safety, and security of the American People, and fight for an immigration system that serves the national interests of the United States and its citizens,” the statement continues. “Our country will always be safe, secure, and protected on my watch.”

Read the statement in full here:

