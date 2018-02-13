CNN: Porter Was In ‘Serious’ Talks To Be Promoted At WH Before He Resigned

CNN reported on Tuesday that former White House staff secretary Rob Porter was in “serious” talks about a job promotion before he resigned last week amid allegations that he was physically abusive to his two ex-wives.

“Rob Porter was in serious discussions to be promoted when he abruptly resigned last week from the White House,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. “He was being considered for several other positions, elevated policy roles across the administration, as well as the deputy chief of staff role.”