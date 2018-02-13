Latest
LOUISVILLE, KY-FEBRUARY 12: U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), speaks at the University of Louisville's McConnell Center February 12, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. Schumer, who was introduced at the event by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), was there as part of the Center's Distinguished Speaker Series. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
16 mins ago
Stuck At The Starting Line: Senate Can’t Agree On Where To Begin DACA Debate
on January 22, 2018 in New York City.
22 mins ago
Judge: Trump Admin Didn’t Offer ‘Legally Adequate Reasons’ For Ending DACA
on January 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
White House Offers New Spin On Rob Porter’s Background Check
livewire

CNN: Porter Was In ‘Serious’ Talks To Be Promoted At WH Before He Resigned

By | February 13, 2018 12:21 pm
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

CNN reported on Tuesday that former White House staff secretary Rob Porter was in “serious” talks about a job promotion before he resigned last week amid allegations that he was physically abusive to his two ex-wives.

“Rob Porter was in serious discussions to be promoted when he abruptly resigned last week from the White House,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. “He was being considered for several other positions, elevated policy roles across the administration, as well as the deputy chief of staff role.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments