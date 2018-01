The White House confirmed on Friday that President Donald Trump will meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to discuss the looming government shutdown.

If Congress doesn’t fund the government on Friday, the government will shut down.

MSNBC reported that Schumer was at the White House as of 1:00 p.m. ET Friday.