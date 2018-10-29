WH Attacks WaPo For Highlighting Connections Between Trump Rhetoric And Recent Violence

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacked the Washington Post Sunday for pointing out the connections between President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and the recent outbursts of violence at the Pittsburgh synagogue and through multiple potential pipe bombs sent to Trump’s critics.

Is there any tragedy the Washington Post won’t exploit to attack President @realDonaldTrump? The evil act of anti-Semitism in Pittsburg was committed by a coward who hated President Trump because @POTUS is such an unapologetic defender of the Jewish community and state of Israel. https://t.co/0tCNpepC9k — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 28, 2018