Fox’s Kilmeade Frets About ‘Diseases’ That Immigrants Could Bring To America
Brazil Elects Right Wing President, Stokes Fears Of Civil Liberty Rollbacks
Pelosi Promises Hasty Action On LGBTQ Rights Bill Should Dems Win House
WH Attacks WaPo For Highlighting Connections Between Trump Rhetoric And Recent Violence

By
October 29, 2018 7:43 am

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacked the Washington Post Sunday for pointing out the connections between President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and the recent outbursts of violence at the Pittsburgh synagogue and through multiple potential pipe bombs sent to Trump’s critics.

