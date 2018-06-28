Where’s Obama? Former POTUS Plans To Hit Campaign Trail To Help Flip Congress

Former President Barack Obama is expected to hit the campaign trail this fall to advocate for Democratic candidates running for the House, Senate and in gubernatorial races, CNBC reported late Wednesday.

According to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke with CNBC, Obama will operate off the guidance of Democratic leadership — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

No timeline or specific locations have been decided on yet, but two sources familiar with the Obama team’s plan told CNBC that he will start in September.

In recent weeks, Obama has been criticized for remaining relatively silent on President Donald Trump’s attempts to dismantle his predecessor’s legacy, particularly on issues related to the Trump administration’s immigrant family separation policy.

