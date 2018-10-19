Latest
livewire

WHCA: ‘All Americans Should Recoil’ At Trump’s Praise For Body Slammer

By
October 19, 2018 12:06 pm

The White House Correspondents’ Association responded to President Trump’s praise of the congressman who body slammed a reporter last year on Friday, condemning Trump’s behavior and suggesting “all Americans should recoil” at his comment.

