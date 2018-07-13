Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray waits in a hallway prior to his meeting with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) on Capitol Hill July 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Wray will fill the position that has been left behind by former director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump about two months ago. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
1 min ago
WH Overrules Intel Officials, Grants Access To Classified FBI Informant Files
on August 15, 2016 in McAllen, Texas.
24 mins ago
Half Youngest Kids Kept From Families Due To Deportations, ‘Safety Concerns’
36 mins ago
Police Say They Made An ‘Error’ In Arresting Stormy Daniels
livewire

WH Walks Back Trump’s Blistering May Critique: He Thinks She’s ‘Really Terrific’

By | July 13, 2018 7:29 am
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attempted to throw cold water on some of the President’s vitriolic critique of UK Prime Minister Theresa May, clarifying to the White House press pool that Trump thinks May is “really terrific.”

“The President likes and respects Prime Minister May very much,” she said in a statement. “As he said in his interview with the Sun she ‘is a very good person’ and he ‘never said anything bad about her.’ He thought she was great on NATO today and is a really terrific person. He is thankful for the wonderful welcome from the Prime Minister here in the U.K.”

Ahead of his visit to London, President Donald Trump gave an exclusive interview to a British tabloid, The Sun. Among his many scathing remarks about May, Trump criticized her handling of Brexit, bragging that May ignored his advice and suggested that her soft stance would “kill” any future chance of an effective trade deal with the U.S.

If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal,” he told the Sun. “We are cracking down right now on the European Union because they have not treated the United States fairly on trading.”

In the interview, which published while Trump and May were having dinner together, he also suggested that Boris Johnson, who recently resigned as the UK foreign secretary over May’s plan to maintain close trade ties with the EU, would “make a great Prime Minister.”

Among other insults, he said EU leaders were destroying the culture of Europe by accepting millions of immigrants; blamed the London mayor for crime and terrorism in the city; said he felt “unwelcome” in London over the anti-Trump protests and the baby blimp, while insisting that British people love his policies.  

More Livewire
View All
Comments