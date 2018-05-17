Latest
livewire

WH: Trump Still Believes Mueller Probe Is A ‘Witch Hunt’

By | May 17, 2018 1:57 pm
on April 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that President Donald Trump still “strongly” believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is a “witch hunt,” despite the assertions of his own hand-picked FBI director.

At a press briefing Thursday, a reporter asked about FBI Director Christopher Wray’s affirmation to the Senate Appropriations Committee Wednesday that the Mueller probe is not a witch hunt.

“The President knows that there was no collusion in the campaign, and he has been quite clear about this,” Sanders responded. “It’s gone on for over a year. They found no evidence of collusion, and still strongly believe that it’s a witch hunt.”

Trump called Mueller’s probe a “witch hunt” twice on his Twitter account Thursday.

Later in the briefing, a reporter made reference to another tweet of Trump’s on Thursday, asking Sanders if Trump believed “that the FBI had a spy at one point inside of his campaign?”

“I haven’t spoken with him directly about that, but I’ve certainly seen the reports and if there is any truth to that it should certainly be looked into,” Sanders said.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that, during the 2016 campaign, “at least one government informant met several times with [Carter] Page and [George] Papadopoulos, current and former officials said.”

