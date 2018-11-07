WH: Trump Called GOP Allies, Schumer, Pelosi

Latest
By
November 7, 2018 12:40 am

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement early Wednesday that President Donald Trump had called a series of GOP allies to congratulate them on their gubernatorial, House and Senate wins. He also called Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), she said. Read her statement below:

“Tonight, President Trump called Leader Mitch McConnell to congratulate him on the historic senate gains. He also spoke with Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. The President called to congratulate Rick Scott, Mike DeWine, Kevin Cramer, Josh Hawley, Brian Kemp, and Ron DeSantis. Lastly, the President talked to Sen. Chuck Schumer. He and the Vice President will continue to make calls tonight and tomorrow.”

