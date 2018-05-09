Latest
UNITED STATES - APRIL 18: Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies before a House Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing in Rayburn Building on FY2019 Budget for OMB on April 18, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
19 mins ago
CFPB To Shutter Student Loan Office In Charge Of Returning $750M In Relief
Erik Prince, founder of CEO of Blackwater, listens during a hearing in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, October 2, 2007 in Washington, D.C. (Chuck Kennedy/MCT)
35 mins ago
Report: Blackwater Founder Erik Prince Questioned By Mueller Investigators
1 hour ago
Vulnerable GOPers Split With House Leaders To Try To Force Vote On DACA
WH Swats Down Questions About Trump Wanting To Limit Press Access

By | May 9, 2018 4:10 pm
on May 7, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday swatted away questions about President Donald Trump’s tweeted threat to revoke “negative” reporters’ press credentials.

“Is that a line that as press secretary you would be willing to cross?” a reporter asked Sanders Wednesday, referring to a tweet earlier in the day from Trump.

“I’m standing up in front of you right now taking your questions,” Sanders replied, claiming that journalists have told her that “this is one of the most accessible White Houses.”

Though Trump does sometimes answer reporters’ questions in impromptu scrums and during joint press conferences with foreign leaders, the President has not held a solo press conference since February 2017, setting a record for the last half century.

Sanders continued by saying that “at the same time, the press has a responsibility to put out accurate information.”

That appeared to be a reference to Trump’s equation, in his tweet, of “negative” and “fake” news.

