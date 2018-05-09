WH Swats Down Questions About Trump Wanting To Limit Press Access

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday swatted away questions about President Donald Trump’s tweeted threat to revoke “negative” reporters’ press credentials.

“Is that a line that as press secretary you would be willing to cross?” a reporter asked Sanders Wednesday, referring to a tweet earlier in the day from Trump.

The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

“I’m standing up in front of you right now taking your questions,” Sanders replied, claiming that journalists have told her that “this is one of the most accessible White Houses.”

Though Trump does sometimes answer reporters’ questions in impromptu scrums and during joint press conferences with foreign leaders, the President has not held a solo press conference since February 2017, setting a record for the last half century.

Sanders continued by saying that “at the same time, the press has a responsibility to put out accurate information.”

That appeared to be a reference to Trump’s equation, in his tweet, of “negative” and “fake” news.