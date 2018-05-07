WH Pushes Back On Rumor WaPo Reported: ‘First Lady Lives Here At The White House’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders chastised the Washington Post on Monday for reporting a rumor that first lady Melania Trump resides with her parents in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

In a lengthy profile on the first lady published Monday, the Post noted “a persistent rumor [floating] around Washington that Melania doesn’t really live in the White House and stays in a house with her parents and Barron near his suburban Washington school.” Named White House officials denied the rumor to the Post on the record.

“What do you make of those rumors?” a reporter asked Sanders at a press briefing Monday.

“I make of the fact that just when you think the Washington Post can’t get things any more wrong, they do,” Sanders responded. “And that that is an outrageous and ridiculous claim.”

“The first lady lives here at the White House,” she continued. “We see her regularly, and I think that’s something that belongs in tabloid gossip, not on the front pages of the Washington Post and I hope that they’ll do better next time.”