WH: ‘No Plans’ For Porter To Return, Despite Reports That Trump Wants Him Back

There are no plans to bring former White House staff secretary Rob Porter back to the West Wing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Tuesday.

“There are no plans for him to come back,” Sanders said, countering reports that Trump wants Porter to return and talks to him on the phone regularly. Sanders clarified that Trump and Porter “have spoken one time” since Porter’s departure.

“I’m not aware of any other conversations beyond that,” she said.

Sanders’ pushback follows a report from The New York Times on Monday night that said Trump still speaks to Porter over the phone and their conversations have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks. Trump reportedly hopes that Porter will return to the White House one day because he misses the structure that Porter fashioned, though the President recognizes that he probably can’t bring Porter back, according to The Times.

Porter served as Trump’s staff secretary and resigned in early February after two of his ex-wives’ allegations of domestic abuse became public, including a photo of one former wife with a black eye that she allegedly sustained from Porter hitting her.