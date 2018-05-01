Latest
WH: Both Trump And Kelly Are ‘Very Happy’ With Kelly As Chief Of Staff

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that, despite a report that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has called President Donald Trump an “idiot” on multiple occasions, Trump was satisfied with Kelly’s performance.

At a press briefing Tuesday, a reporter asked Sanders what Trump’s “level of confidence” was in Kelly, and whether Kelly might be under consideration to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“No he is not being considered as the VA secretary,” Sanders responded. “Both the President and the chief of staff are very happy with his position that he currently holds.”

She referred back to Kelly’s statement Monday about “the comments — the allegations about comments that he’d made.”

“He and I both know this story is total B.S.,” Kelly said Monday in response to the NBC News’ report.

