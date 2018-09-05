We Just Got A Taste Of The Kind Of Kavanaugh Docs Being Designated As ‘Committee Confidential’

A brief back-and-forth between Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) — about Booker questioning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about an email not in front of the judge — revealed that among the Kavanaugh documents deemed “committee confidential” and thus not accessible to the public was an email titled “racial profiling.”

“The one email specifically entitled ‘racial profiling’ — literally the email was entitled ‘racial profiling’ — that somehow was designated as something the public couldn’t see,” Booker said. “This wasn’t personal information. There’s no security issue whatsoever. The fact we’re not allowing these emails out as we have asked — as I have asked, joined a letter with my colleagues asking — that’s why I am saying the system is rigged.”

Lee responded that there is a procedure for senators to go through — involving seeking permission for specific documents — to release such emails, but he conceded that he didn’t know why was it was marked committee confidential.

Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) was not present in the hearing room during the exchange.