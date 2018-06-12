Watch The Fake Trailer Trump Showed Kim: ‘Two Men, Two Leaders, One Destiny’

Following his summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un Tuesday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he had shown Kim a bizarre fake movie trailer promoting the restoration of normal diplomatic relations between North Korea and the rest of the world.

“Seven billion people inhabit planet Earth,” began the trailer, which the White House played for reporters before Trump answered their questions. “Of those alive today, only a small number will leave a lasting impact. And only the very few will make decisions or take actions that renew their homeland and change the course of history.” (Watch and read a transcript of the trailer below.)

Trump said he’d shown Kim “that tape” in an effort to convince him that opening up North Korea to international investment would be worth it.

“They have great beaches,” the President said. “You see that whenever they are exploding the cannons in the ocean.”

“I said, boy, look at that view. That would make a great condo. I explained it.”

At one point, the trailer even shouts out a production company: “Destiny Pictures presents a story of opportunity: A new story, a new beginning, one of peace.”

But the man behind a real Hollywood production company that shares the same name, Mark Castaldo, told TPM he had nothing to do with it: “We had no involvement in the video,” he said in an email. He separately told The Blast: “It’s not something I would have done or wanted to have been a part of.”

According to his biography on destinypictures.biz, Castaldo “began a professional career in the casino business working 10 years as a croupier in Atlantic City and Las Vegas” before relocating to Los Angeles, “where he currently resides to pursue his passion of telling stories.”

TPM has reached out to the White House for comment.

“[Kim] looked at that tape, he looked at that iPad, and I’m telling you they really enjoyed it, I believe,” Trump said. “Okay?”

The trailer’s narration contains no less than 17 open-ended questions, including buzz about a “sequel” to the Korean War.

“What if a people that share a common and rich heritage can find a common future?” the narrator reads. “Their story is well known, but what will be their sequel?”

Watch and read a transcript of the trailer below:

