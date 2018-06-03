WATCH: McCarthy Dodges Q’s On WH’s Lie About Trump Tower Meeting Statement

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), likely the next speaker of the House if Republicans maintain control of that chamber in the 2018 elections, dodged questions Sunday on the admission of President Donald Trump’s legal team that the White House lied to the American people.

In an interview with McCarthy Sunday, CNN’s Dana Bash asked about a 20-page letter from Trump lawyers Jay Sekulow and John Dowd to Special Counsel Robert Mueller in January. The New York Times published the letter Saturday.

Part of the letter includes the admission that Trump himself “dictated” his son’s July statement to the Times regarding the campaign-era meeting in Trump Tower between Russians promising dirt on Hillary Clinton and members of the Trump campaign.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow last year repeatedly denied that the President had any role in crafting that statement, which falsely claimed the meeting had been primarily about adoption.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in August of last year that Trump “certainly didn’t dictate” the statement, but that he “weighed in, offered suggestions, like any father would do.” Both Sekulow and Sanders’ claims, according to the letter published Saturday by the Times, are lies.



Watch McCarthy avoid questions about those lies below: