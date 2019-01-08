Latest
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speak on Capitol Hill in response President Donald Trump's address, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Washington.
Pelosi Hits Trump After Oval Office Address: President Has ‘Chosen Fear’
NYT: Manafort And Gates Shared Internal 2016 Polling With Russian Biz Pal
Some GOP Sens Hope Trump Declares Border Emergency So They Can End Shutdown
Trump Promises Border Wall Will Pay For Itself ‘Very Quickly’

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office about immigration and the southern U.S. border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2019.
Pool/Getty Images North America
By CATHERINE LUCEY, By Jill Colvin and Lisa Mascaro
January 8, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump made a televised plea for border wall funding Tuesday night, seeking an edge in the shutdown battle with congressional Democrats as he declared there is “a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul.”

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office for the first time, Trump argued for funding on security and humanitarian grounds as he sought to put pressure on newly empowered Democrats amid an extended partial government shutdown.Trump called on Democrats to return to the White House to meet with him, saying it was “immoral” for “politicians to do nothing.”

Trump also said the wall will “very quickly” pay for itself, though during the 2016 campaign he promised Mexico would foot the bill.

Trump, who has long railed against illegal immigration at the border, has recently seized on humanitarian concerns to argue there is a broader crisis that can only be solved with a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But critics say the security risks are overblown and his administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation.

Trump has been discussing the idea of declaring a national emergency to allow him to circumvent Congress and move forward with the wall. But he made no mention of such a declaration Tuesday night.

Democrats have vowed to block funding for a wall, which they say would be immoral and ineffective, and have called on Trump to reopen shuttered portions of the government while border negotiations continue.

