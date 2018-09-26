Latest
WATCH: Avenatti Interviewed On ‘The View’ About Client Julie Swetnick’s Allegations

By
September 26, 2018 12:17 pm

Michael Avenatti was interviewed by the co-hosts of ABC’s “The View” over the phone on Wednesday, shortly after making public his client Julie Swetnick’s allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his high school friend Mark Judge. Watch the full interview below:

