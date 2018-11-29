livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Sen. Warner On Cohen: Part Of Trend Of Trump’s ‘Closest Allies’ Not Telling Truth

By
November 29, 2018 10:23 am

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, reacted to news of Michael Cohen’s guilty plea Thursday, saying that Cohen is part of a “trend” of those in President Donald Trump’s inner circle being found out to have lied to officials.

“Well, there seems to be a trend here amongst so many of the President’s closest allies, that they don’t tell the truth,” Warner told reporters. “Although, you’ve also got a White House that seems on a daily basis not to have its facts straight.”

