Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts a White House daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House June 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
43 mins ago
‘Life After Sarah’: Unofficial Shortlist Of Possible Replacements Emerges
1 hour ago
Trump Legal Team: POTUS Would Sit For Mueller’s Collusion Questions, But No Obstruction
speaks during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrators across the nation gathered over the weekend, one year after the historic Women's March on Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to raise awareness for women's issues.
2 hours ago
Nevada Could Soon Elect First-Ever Female-Majority Statehouse
livewire

US Intel Agencies Can Construct Semblance Of What Putin, Trump Discussed

By | July 24, 2018 8:49 am
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

As Russia brags about “verbal agreements” that Vladimir Putin reached with President Donald Trump last week, and U.S. officials scramble to understand what that actually means, sources familiar with intelligence gathering practices tell Politico that the U.S. intelligence community can likely provide some clarity.

A top-secret U.S. intelligence collection service that “specializes in tapping adversaries’ communications on the fly,” in Politico’s words, might have gained access to discussions between Putin’s team last week in Helsinki. Sources familiar with the intel service told Politico that the Special Collection Service recorded Putin’s readout of his one-on-one meeting with Trump and likely has access to information about Kremlin officials’ honest response to the summit.

That intel could prove crucial as U.S. officials are reportedly unsure about what the two world leaders discussed or agreed to during their private meeting. Russia’s ambassador to the United States told the media in Moscow on Wednesday that Trump and Putin had reached several “verbal agreements” on weapons treaties and Syria. Putin also told the media over the weekend that he and Trump had discussed a referendum on Ukraine, which the White House swiftly denounced.

Trump tweeted on Monday, attempting to squash reports that he was manipulated by Putin.

“I gave up NOTHING” to Putin, he said.

Read Politico’s full report on the Special Collection Service here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments