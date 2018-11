Trump Feels Bad For Manafort: It’s ‘Very Sad What’s Happened To Paul’

While dodging definitively answering whether he’d consider pardoning Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump again expressed sympathy for his former campaign manager, who could spend the rest of his life behind bars after special counsel Robert Mueller dropped the plea deal with Manafort, alleging Manafort lied to the federal investigators.

“It’s very sad what’s happened to Paul, the way he’s been treated, I’ve never seen anybody treated so poorly,” he told reporters.