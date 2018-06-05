Trump Was Up Early Raging About The Russia Probe And NFL In Tweetstorm

President Donald Trump was awake before 7 a.m. on Tuesday and apparently triggered by a large swath of topics ranging from the Russia probe to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taking to his favorite medium, Trump launched an unhinged tweetstorm by raging about the apparent “delays” in the release of the Justice Department’s inspector general report on “Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey,” referencing the IG probe into the DOJ’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. A draft version of the report was given to the FBI and DOJ in May to review for potential classified information and the Senate hearings on its release were pushed back a week.

The inspector general already released its findings on former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and alleged that McCabe misled FBI investigators about his role in leaks about the Clinton email probe. In the next report, the inspector general is expected to address former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation and whether McCabe should have recused himself from that probe.

What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Minutes later, Trump moved on to praise the economy — claiming it “may be the best economy in the history of our country” — and announced vague plans in lieu of an event honoring the Philadelphia Eagles. Trump on Monday night abruptly cancelled the Eagles’ visit because “only a small number of players decided to come.” He also suggested members of that team stayed in the locker room during the National Anthem, a made-up claim.

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

We have had many Championship teams recently at the White House including the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others. National Anthem & more great music today at 3:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

The President then turned to his “beleaguered” Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an increasingly routine target for the President’s vexation with the “Russian Witch Hunt Hoax.” In recent days Trump has become more comfortable publicly admitting he regrets picking one of his earliest supporters as his attorney general. On Tuesday, he claimed Sessions somehow “knew better than most that there was No Collusion!”

The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself…I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined…and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Trump then blamed Democrats for his own administration’s policy of separating families at the border and waxed optimistic about his meeting with North Korea.