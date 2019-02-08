Trump Starts His Day By Insulting His Favorite Targets On Twitter

President Donald Trump kicked off his Friday morning on Twitter by going after his habitual punching bags: the media, Democrats and Hillary Clinton.

The mainstream media has refused to cover the fact that the head of the VERY important Senate Intelligence Committee, after two years of intensive study and access to Intelligence that only they could get, just stated that they have found NO COLLUSION between “Trump” & Russia…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2019