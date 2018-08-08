Trump Touts ‘Fantastic’ Rapport With Rosenstein As GOP Tries To Impeach Him

President Donald Trump’s relationship with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has gotten much closer of late, as Rosenstein is free with information and quick to dispel rumors that upset the President, according to a Wednesday Wall Street Journal report.

“It’s fantastic,” Mr. Trump said of his relationship with Rosenstein. “We have a great relationship. Make sure you tell them that.”

Rosenstein reportedly talks on the phone with Trump two or three times a week, on a wide breadth of subjects. He also stops by the White House to have lunch with Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House Counsel Don McGahn regularly, and updates Trump’s team before major news breaks.

Per the Wall Street Journal, Rosenstein also gives Trump updates on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and on congressional Republicans’ document requests.

These requests, led by the likes of Reps. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), include documents concerning the FBI’s dealings with Hillary Clinton’s email and the Russia probe, have led those congressman to accuse Rosenstein of withholding information. They filed articles of impeachment against him in late July.

Trump seems to have broken with his usual clique on this topic, as his disdain of Attorney General Jeff Sessions has chased him into the arms of his deputy. And per the Wall Street Journal, that has led to a friendly rapprochement.