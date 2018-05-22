Trump Won’t Follow Cellphone Security Protocol Because It’s ‘Too Inconvenient’

As president, the famously chatty Donald Trump has been allowed to have at least two cellphones on hand that enable him to take part in his two favorite pass times: talking to friends on the phone and venting on Twitter.

But, according to a new Politico report, Trump has resisted typical security protocol for the devices. Trump regularly ignores advice from his aides about swapping out the phone that he uses to scroll through Twitter and read the news, claiming the convention is “too inconvenient” for him. Aides have encouraged the President to swap out his Twitter cellphone at least once a month, but he repeatedly breaks with precedent and ignores the guidance.

The President has reportedly gone as long as five months without letting security experts examine the device he uses for Twitter, however the call-capable cell is “seamlessly swapped out on a regular basis” a senior West Wing official told Politico. That phone, which Politico described as a “burner” phone, also has a camera and microphone, features deemed too risky for personal cell use under the Obama administration.

The insight into Trump’s cellphone use comes as Chief of Staff John Kelly attempts to crack down on the use of private cellular devices within the West Wing. While pegged as a security move, the new policy is widely seen as a measure to prevent leaking from within the White House.

