Tossed Salad: Before Tillerson Got The Axe, Trump Made Him Eat Wilted Salad

A few months before Rex Tillerson was ousted as secretary of state, President Donald Trump ordered Tillerson to eat a wilted salad during a trip to China, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Trump was concerned about offending his guests in China and upon seeing plates of wilted Caesar salad delivered to U.S. officials, Trump singled out Tillerson, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Rex,” Trump said, per the Journal, “eat the salad.”

At that time, tension had been building between Tillerson and Trump. The two disagreed on several issues, and a month prior, NBC News reported that Tillerson called Trump a “moron.”

