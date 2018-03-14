Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks at the Energy Policy Summit at the National Press Club, October 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. The event was organized by the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
31 mins ago
Rick Perry: It’s ‘Fake News’ That I Would Replace David Shulkin As VA Secretary
WASHINGTON, July 20, 2017 -- Andrew McCabe, U.S. acting director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, attends a press conference at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington D.C., the United States, on July 20, 2017. The world's largest "dark market" on the Internet, AlphaBay, has been shut down, the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) said Thursday. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)
2 hours ago
NYT: Andrew McCabe Could Be Fired Just Before His Official Retirement
2 hours ago
Rendell Calls Paul Ryan’s PA Claim Among ‘The Stupidest Things I’ve Ever Heard’
livewire

Tossed Salad: Before Tillerson Got The Axe, Trump Made Him Eat Wilted Salad

By | March 14, 2018 10:20 am
Pool/Getty Images North America

A few months before Rex Tillerson was ousted as secretary of state, President Donald Trump ordered Tillerson to eat a wilted salad during a trip to China, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Trump was concerned about offending his guests in China and upon seeing plates of wilted Caesar salad delivered to U.S. officials, Trump singled out Tillerson, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Rex,” Trump said, per the Journal, “eat the salad.”

At that time, tension had been building between Tillerson and Trump. The two disagreed on several issues, and a month prior, NBC News reported that Tillerson called Trump a “moron.”

Read the Wall Street Journal’s full report here.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #4: Who Will Rid Me of This Meddlesome Stormy
More Livewire
View All
Comments