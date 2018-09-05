Trump Throws Don Jr. Under Bus To Explain Loss Of POTUS-Endorsed WY Gov Candidate

During an interview with The Daily Caller, President Trump blamed his eldest son for billionaire conservative gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess’ primary loss in Wyoming last month.

“So you have been batting almost 1000 on primary endorsements. You have to be pretty proud of that,” an interviewer from The Daily Caller said.

“And the one I didn’t get was Friess, I was asked to do that, by my son Don, and I did it but I did it — I was asked the morning of — and by the time I did it I guess 70 percent, almost 70 percent of the vote was already cast,” Trump said. “So, I don’t consider that to be, maybe I’ll take a quarter of a loss on that one. But I think it’s 48 and a quarter, it’s 48-1 which is pretty good, right? Pretty good.”