Trump Thinks ‘Friend’ Boris Johnson Would Make A ‘Great Prime Minister’

Touting the former UK foreign secretary as a “very talented guy,” whom President Donald Trump “respects,” Trump suggested Boris Johnson would make “a great Prime Minister.”

“I think he’s got what it takes,” Trump told British tabloid, The Sun, the only British outlet he granted an interview ahead of his trip to the UK. “I have a lot of respect for Boris. He obviously likes me, and says very good things about me. … I think he is a great representative for your country.”

Johnson, a vocal conservative who’s been supportive of Trump, recently resigned as the UK foreign secretary over Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to maintain close trade ties with the European Union. In the same interview with The Sun, Trump also attacked May for her what he sees as a soft Brexit trade deal, and sad he was “saddened” to see Johnson had resigned. Before boarding the plane to fly to the UK, Trump told reporters that he considers Johnson a “friend.”

“I was very saddened to see he was leaving government and I hope he goes back in at some point,” he said.