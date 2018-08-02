Trump Thanks Kim Jong Un For ‘Kind Action’ Of Returning US Soldiers’ Bodies

In a gushing tweet, President Donald Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the “kind action” of sending back the presumed bodies of U.S. soldiers killed during the Korean War.

Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action. Also, thank you for your nice letter – l look forward to seeing you soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence formally received the 55 flag-draped coffins on Wednesday in Hawaii. Now, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will work to identify the remains, a likely onerous task that will stretch over years, as North Korea only provided a single dog tag for the dozens of bodies.

The return of the remains was part of an agreement reached by Trump and Kim at the Singapore summit in June.