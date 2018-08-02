Latest
Trump Continues Tirade Against Charles Koch With Jab At His Election Donations
FILE - In this Firday, June 8, 2018 file photo, Department of Homeland Security buses with detained immigrants aboard enter the Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, Calif., in the Mojave Desert Northeast of Los Angeles. Immigrants have sued the U.S. government over conditions at this facility to house immigration detainees since the Trump administration stepped up arrests on the U.S.-Mexico border. The lawsuit filed Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 in federal court in Riverside, Calif., alleges that prison conditions at the medium-security facility are too restrictive for immigrants detained while awaiting immigration court hearings. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP, File)
Immigrants Held In US Prison Sue Over ‘Abysmal’ Conditions
Pope Changes Death Penalty Teaching, Church Now Against Capital Punishment
Trump Thanks Kim Jong Un For ‘Kind Action’ Of Returning US Soldiers’ Bodies

By | August 2, 2018 8:25 am
Kat Wade/Getty Images North America

In a gushing tweet, President Donald Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the “kind action” of sending back the presumed bodies of U.S. soldiers killed during the Korean War.

Vice President Mike Pence formally received the 55 flag-draped coffins on Wednesday in Hawaii. Now, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will work to identify the remains, a likely onerous task that will stretch over years, as North Korea only provided a single dog tag for the dozens of bodies.

The return of the remains was part of an agreement reached by Trump and Kim at the Singapore summit in June.

