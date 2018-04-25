Latest
Trump Thanks Kanye West After ‘Very Cool’ Tweet Calling POTUS His ‘Brother’

By | April 25, 2018 4:13 pm
Kanye West, who once rapped about “balding Donald Trump taking dollars from y’all,” seems to have won the President’s approval shortly after referring to Trump as his “brother” in a tweet Wednesday.

West’s latest defense of Trump comes amid a rambling Twitter rant where the rapper has drawn public ire for appearing to endorse Trump.

West, however, has countered that notion by saying he doesn’t agree with everything Trump does and that for people in his life “the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split.”

Almost two hours after his first Kanye-referencing tweet, Trump quote-tweeted “MAGA!” in response to West’s picture of his signed Make America Great Again hat.

This is hardly the first time West has come to Trump’s defense. West dropped by Trump Tower in December 2016 and posed for a photo-op with the then-President elect for unknown reasons.

After his Trump Tower meeting, West explained in a series of tweets that he discussed “multicultural issues” with Trump, including violence in his hometown of Chicago. The Trump-friendly tweets were deleted a couple months later.

This post has been updated.

