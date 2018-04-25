Trump Thanks Kanye West After ‘Very Cool’ Tweet Calling POTUS His ‘Brother’

Kanye West, who once rapped about “balding Donald Trump taking dollars from y’all,” seems to have won the President’s approval shortly after referring to Trump as his “brother” in a tweet Wednesday.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West’s latest defense of Trump comes amid a rambling Twitter rant where the rapper has drawn public ire for appearing to endorse Trump.

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West, however, has countered that notion by saying he doesn’t agree with everything Trump does and that for people in his life “the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split.”

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Almost two hours after his first Kanye-referencing tweet, Trump quote-tweeted “MAGA!” in response to West’s picture of his signed Make America Great Again hat.

This is hardly the first time West has come to Trump’s defense. West dropped by Trump Tower in December 2016 and posed for a photo-op with the then-President elect for unknown reasons.

After his Trump Tower meeting, West explained in a series of tweets that he discussed “multicultural issues” with Trump, including violence in his hometown of Chicago. The Trump-friendly tweets were deleted a couple months later.

This post has been updated.