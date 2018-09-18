Trump: ‘Terrible Thing’ Kavanaugh Allegations ‘Weren’t Given To Us Months Ago’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday took swipes at Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) for sitting on sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh in order to protect the identity of the victim, telling reporters it’s a “terrible thing” that the accusations weren’t “given to us months ago.”

Trump also questioned the accuser’s willingness to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday: “Judge Kavanaugh is anxious to do it, I don’t know about the other party.”