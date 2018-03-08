Latest
Trump Tells Steelworker His (Living) Father “Is Looking Down” And Proud

By | March 8, 2018 4:12 pm

President Donald Trump on Thursday assured a steelworker that his father was “looking down” and proud of him, only to learn that the worker’s father was still alive.

Trump made the comment during a proclamation signing ceremony for his plan to institute tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

“Your father Herman is looking down, he’s very proud of you right now,” Trump told Scott Sarge, who identified himself as the president of United Steelworkers Local 2227.

“Oh, he’s still alive,” Sarge responded.

“Then he’s even more proud,” the President said.

Watch below:

