NYT: Trump Tells Macron He Is Leaving The Iran Nuke Deal

President Donald Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron that he is going to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, the New York Times reported Tuesday morning.

It was widely expected that Trump would pull out of the nuclear deal, which he has called the “worst” deal the U.S. has ever agreed to and has spent the past several days tweeting criticism of former Secretary of State John Kerry, who brokered the deal.

Trump is set to officially announce his decision at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.

According to a person briefed on the conversation who spoke with the Times, Trump will announce Tuesday afternoon that the U.S. will renew all of its former sanctions against Iran, which were waived as part of the 2015 deal. Trump plans to levy new economic sanctions against the country as well, according to the Times.

Talks to keep the deal in place fell through primarily because of Trump’s insistence that fuel production limits stay in place post 2030, a second person familiar with the matter told the Times.