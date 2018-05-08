Latest
8 mins ago
Trump Weighs Barring Giuliani From Muddying More TV Interviews
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 1: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony, or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
21 mins ago
National Dems Jump Into California House Primary To Avoid Disaster
on March 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.
28 mins ago
Paul Ryan Had A ‘Good Cup Of Coffee’ With Reinstated House Chaplain
livewire

NYT: Trump Tells Macron He Is Leaving The Iran Nuke Deal

By | May 8, 2018 11:51 am
Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images Europe

President Donald Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron that he is going to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, the New York Times reported Tuesday morning.

It was widely expected that Trump would pull out of the nuclear deal, which he has called the “worst” deal the U.S. has ever agreed to and has spent the past several days tweeting criticism of former Secretary of State John Kerry, who brokered the deal.

Trump is set to officially announce his decision at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.

According to a person briefed on the conversation who spoke with the Times, Trump will announce Tuesday afternoon that the U.S. will renew all of its former sanctions against Iran, which were waived as part of the 2015 deal. Trump plans to levy new economic sanctions against the country as well, according to the Times.

Talks to keep the deal in place fell through primarily because of Trump’s insistence that fuel production limits stay in place post 2030, a second person familiar with the matter told the Times.

More Livewire
View All
Comments