on June 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Stephen Miller’s Childhood Rabbi Rebukes Trump Aide In Rosh Hashanah Sermon
PORTLAND, ME - NOVEMBER 4: Bonnie MacInnis votes while her rat terrier/jack Russell mix named Theodore watches from the bottom of the voting booth at the Merrill Auditorium Rehearsal Hall in Portland, ME on Tuesday, November 4, 2014. (Photo by Whitney Hayward/Staff Photographer)
AP Poll: Most Voters Are Open To Candidates Who Aren’t Very Religious
Trump Uses 9/11 Anniversary To Hype His Lawyer, Pump Up His Supporters
Quoting Dobbs, Trump Attacks Strzok, Page And Holder

By
September 11, 2018 11:06 am

President Donald Trump quoted Fox News host Lou Dobbs on Tuesday to attack former Attorney General Eric Holder, fired FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Trump referred to a new letter from Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), which quotes portions of two text messages — without context — from Strzok to Page. Strzok’s attorney told Fox News the phrase “refers to a Department-wide initiative to detect and stop leaks to the media.”

Ep. #36: Where The Voter Fraud Myth Comes From
