Quoting Dobbs, Trump Attacks Strzok, Page And Holder

President Donald Trump quoted Fox News host Lou Dobbs on Tuesday to attack former Attorney General Eric Holder, fired FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Trump referred to a new letter from Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), which quotes portions of two text messages — without context — from Strzok to Page. Strzok’s attorney told Fox News the phrase “refers to a Department-wide initiative to detect and stop leaks to the media.”

New Strzok-Page texts reveal “Media Leak Strategy.” @FoxNews So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI – but the world is watching, and they get it completely. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018