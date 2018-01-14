Trump Starts Morning With Attacks On WSJ, Dems, Praise For ‘Fox And Friends’

President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the Wall Street Journal for a report on the United States’ relationship with North Korea and went after Democrats who are trying to negotiate a deal to protect undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as children, but found time to praise “Fox and Friends.”

Trump claimed that the Wall Street Journal “falsely” quoted his claim to have a relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Obviously I didn’t say that. I said “I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters,” Trump tweeted. “They knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story.”

The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them “I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un” (of N. Korea). Obviously I didn’t say that. I said “I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

…and they knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday released a full transcript of its interview with Trump. The White House released what it said was audio of the exchange.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump said, “I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.”

When pressed on whether he has spoken to Kim, Trump said, “I don’t want to comment on it—I don’t want to comment, I’m not saying I have or I haven’t.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed a recording of the exchange includes the consonant:

Here is the official audio showing WSJ misquoting @POTUS pic.twitter.com/wVwoafYkHg — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 14, 2018

Trump also claimed that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is “probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it.”

“They just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military,” he tweeted.

The sole spark of positivity in Trump’s morning tweets was his praise for “Fox and Friends” contributor Stuart Varney, who he thanked for saying that Trump is “not getting the credit he deserves.”

“President Trump is not getting the credit he deserves for the economy. Tax Cut bonuses to more than 2,000,000 workers. Most explosive Stock Market rally that we’ve seen in modern times. 18,000 to 26,000 from Election, and grounded in profitability and growth. All Trump, not 0… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018