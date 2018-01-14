Latest
livewire

Trump Starts Morning With Attacks On WSJ, Dems, Praise For ‘Fox And Friends’

By | January 14, 2018 9:27 am
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his annual physical examination January 12, 2018 in Bethesda, Maryland. Trump will next travel to Florida to spend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the Wall Street Journal for a report on the United States’ relationship with North Korea and went after Democrats who are trying to negotiate a deal to protect undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as children, but found time to praise “Fox and Friends.”

Trump claimed that the Wall Street Journal “falsely” quoted his claim to have a relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Obviously I didn’t say that. I said “I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters,” Trump tweeted. “They knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story.”

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday released a full transcript of its interview with Trump. The White House released what it said was audio of the exchange.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump said, “I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.”

When pressed on whether he has spoken to Kim, Trump said, “I don’t want to comment on it—I don’t want to comment, I’m not saying I have or I haven’t.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed a recording of the exchange includes the consonant:

Trump also claimed that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is “probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it.”

“They just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military,” he tweeted.

The sole spark of positivity in Trump’s morning tweets was his praise for “Fox and Friends” contributor Stuart Varney, who he thanked for saying that Trump is “not getting the credit he deserves.”

