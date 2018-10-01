Latest
Trump Scolds Second Female Reporter For Asking Kavanaugh Question

President Donald Trump shut down a second female reporter for attempting to ask a question about Brett Kavanaugh in the Rose Garden on Monday, by scolding CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for asking about reports that the White House is limiting the scope of the FBI probe into Kavanaugh.

“Don’t do that, that’s not nice,” he said, as he wagged his finger at her.

