During an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump dodged questions about whether his attorney general would remain part of his administration, but offered even his “enemies” think Jeff Sessions shouldn’t have recused himself from the Russia probe.

Trump: Even my "enemies" think Sessions was wrong to recuse himself pic.twitter.com/gMPEEMmuL2 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 17, 2018