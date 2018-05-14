Trump And Sean Hannity Regularly Talk On The Phone Before Bed

Fox News host Sean Hannity is one of a few dozen friends and family members who have direct access to President Donald Trump through his official line at the White House.

And he takes full advantage of that arrangement, according to New York Magazine.

Hannity tends to call Trump most weeknights after his Fox News show is over around 10:00 p.m. EST. Hannity first communicates with an operator, who then dispatches him to Trump, who, according to New York Magazine’s sources, is always by himself on the third floor of the executive residence by 7 p.m. EST most evenings.

The two usually speak about “the latest developments,” per New York Magazine, and sometimes talk several times a day. White House staff are aware of the regular phone calls because Trump will speak about their conversations or will even call Hannity from his desk phone while aides are present. Sources described Hannity as the “center” of Trump’s group of outside associates with whom he regularly contacts for affirmation.

“Generally, the feeling is that Sean is the leader of the outside kitchen cabinet,” one White House official told New York Magazine.

In April, The Washington Post reported that White House advisers refer to Hannity as the “shadow” chief of staff.

