President Donald Trump dramatically changed his tone Wednesday morning, saying that Nancy Pelosi had “earned” the speakership and that Republicans should help her win the gavel if Democrats won’t.

In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats. If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018