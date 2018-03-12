Report: Trump Criticizes ‘Weak’ Penn. House Candidate Behind Closed Doors

Although President Donald Trump held a rally for Rick Saccone, the Republican candidate running for an open House seat in a Trump-friendly Pennsylvania district, the President has trashed Saccone behind closed doors, according to Axios.

Four sources who have spoken to Trump about Saccone told Axios that Trump has called the candidate “weak.”

Saccone is running about even with the Democratic candidate ahead of Tuesday’s special election, despite the fact that Trump won the district by 20 points in 2016. Republicans are unhappy with Saccone’s performance, and conservative groups have been forced to dump money into a race for a deep red district.

Trump held a rally for Saccone on Saturday night, and Vice President Mike Pence has also been dispatched to help the struggling candidate.