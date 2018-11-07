Latest
livewire

Trump Now Plans To Dive Head-First Into 2020 Campaigning

By
November 7, 2018 9:28 am

President Donald Trump is already barreling toward 2020.

Fresh off a hectic midterm rallying schedule, Trump is hoping to use the momentum to begin campaigning for himself for 2020 now that the midterms are over, The Washington Post reported.

He has already started talking to aides about holding Make America Great Again rallies in early 2019 and he has no intentions of changing his fiery, divisive tone, close allies told the Post. Trump has told friends in private that he can to take on a more aggressive tone and has complained that other Republicans aren’t doing the same.

