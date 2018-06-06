Trump, ‘Obsessed’ With Pardons, May Issue A Dozen In Next Two Months

President Donald Trump has become increasingly “obsessed” with issuing pardons the Washington Post reported Tuesday night.

The President has asked staffers to produce a list of potential candidates and might issue more than a dozen in the next two months, per the Washington Post.

One person on that list: Alice Marie Johnson, the 63-year-old grandmother who is serving a life sentence in prison for a non-violent drug offense. Kim Kardashian visited the White House last week to talk with Trump about a potential pardon for Johnson, which could happen as early as Tuesday, according to the Post.

For Trump, Kardashian’s support of Johnson is key given Trump’s penchant for considering the pardoning of celebrities like Martha Stewart and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, also a former TV personality. Trump even suggested he could pardon himself earlier this week.

According to a White House official who spoke with the Post, Trump is “obsessed” with pardons, which this person characterized as Trump’s “favorite thing” to discuss with aides. But not all of the West Wing is on board with Trump’s new pardoning proclivity. Chief of Staff John Kelly and a top White House lawyer are reportedly pushing back against Trump’s interest in pardoning Johnson, the Post reported.

Kelly has reportedly researched Johnson’s conviction and doesn’t think she deserves the President’s interference, while White House counsel Don McGahn characterized the pardon as “unnecessary,” in the Post’s words.

