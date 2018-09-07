Latest
livewire

Trump Again Says NYT Committed ‘Treason,’ Suggests Op-Ed Written By ‘Deep State’

By
September 7, 2018 7:25 am

During an interview with “Fox and Friends,” which was broadcast live to supporters at President Donald Trump’s rally in Montana Thursday evening, Trump confidently claimed the New York Times committed “treason” by publishing an anonymous op-ed from a senior administration official.

The President also said he prefers negative books to critical anonymous opinion pieces because he at least knows who to discredit, before suggesting the op-ed was likely written by the “deep state.”

