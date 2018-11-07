Latest
7 mins ago
Trump Spins Election Wins, Despite ‘Fundraising Disadvantage,’ ‘Hostile Media’
LIVINGSTON, MT - NOVEMBER 02: Montana Democrat Senator Jon Tester who his defending his senate seat from Republican Matt Rosendale campaigns with Democrat Kathleen Williams who is running against Republican Greg Gianforte for Montana's lone house seat on November 2, 2018 in Livingston, Montana. (Photo by William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images)
20 mins ago
Tester Pulls Ahead In Montana
LIVINGSTON, MT - NOVEMBER 02: Montana Democrat Senator Jon Tester who his defending his senate seat from Republican Matt Rosendale campaigns with Democrat Kathleen Williams who is running against Republican Greg Gianforte for Montana's lone house seat on November 2, 2018 in Livingston, Montana. (Photo by William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images)
34 mins ago
These Races Are Still Up In The Air As Dust Starts To Settle After Election Day
livewire

Trump Gives Nancy Pelosi ‘A Great Deal Of Credit’

By
November 7, 2018 12:20 pm

President Donald Trump didn’t hesitate to give House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) credit on Wednesday during a press conference at the White House, offering the top Democratic lawmaker “a great deal of credit for what she’s done.”

The remarks were the second time on Wednesday alone that Trump heaped praise on Pelosi for the Democratic House takeover.

“And also to perhaps looks like I would think Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and I give her a lot of credit,” he said. “She works very hard and she’s worked long and hard. I give her a great deal of credit for what she’s done and what she’s accomplished.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: