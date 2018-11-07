Trump Gives Nancy Pelosi ‘A Great Deal Of Credit’

President Donald Trump didn’t hesitate to give House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) credit on Wednesday during a press conference at the White House, offering the top Democratic lawmaker “a great deal of credit for what she’s done.”

The remarks were the second time on Wednesday alone that Trump heaped praise on Pelosi for the Democratic House takeover.

“And also to perhaps looks like I would think Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and I give her a lot of credit,” he said. “She works very hard and she’s worked long and hard. I give her a great deal of credit for what she’s done and what she’s accomplished.”